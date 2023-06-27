The Jim Jones & Pusha T Rap Beef Is Heating Up

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The war of words between Jim Jones and Pusha T has taken yet another turn after Jones called into The Joe Budden Podcast to add more fuel to the fire.

Keep scrolling to hear the music, then scroll a little more to see Twitter’s reaction to rap’s latest OG beef.

Back in April, Jones made comments about Pusha’s ranking in Billboard and Vibe’s Top 50 rapper list. The hip-hop mag put Push at No. 29, which was much too high according to the Dipset capo.

During an episode of the Rap Caviar Podcast, Jones directly questioned the ranking, stating that Pusha T hasn’t done enough musically to receive such a high accolade.

From HipHopDX:

“He’s nice as shit. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?” asked Jones. “Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody wants to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n-gga that’s popping the bitches wanna fuck and the n-ggas wanna be like. I don’t know too many n-ggas in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.”

Then last week while Pusha T was debuting new music at Pharell’s first-ever Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, he appeared to take shots at the Dipset capo right off the bat. Without calling Jones out by name, he appeared to insinuate Jones has had repossession issues, along with fake jewelry claims and reality TV stardom.

It didn’t take long for Jones to reply. He used the same beat from Push’s diss on his diss track Summer Collection.

“My Name Is My Name but they ain’t screaming that/ They talking about the Wrath of Caine but we ain’t seen it yet/ We got the switches on that bitches, your whole team get wet/ Let me chill ’cause I don’t wanna get my team upset,” Jim fired back.

Then on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Jones called in to fire off a few more verbal rounds at his new adversary. In that conversation, he claimed Pusha T was just a worker, while also taking shots at his brother Malice, labling him a “preacher that works at Walmart”.

Sheesh.

Check out all the music below, and keep scrolling to see social media reactions to rap’s latest feud.

