The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

What is Vogue World?

New York passed the Fashion Week torch to London, garnering the best of the best at Vogue World’s second annual event at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Vogue World began last year during September’s NYFW and has since gone to London to flourish as a staple event for the area. Think MET Gala, but in the UK, where they can champion their fashion, arts, and culture scenes. The ticketed event will give net proceeds to performing arts organizations in the capital, such as the National Theatre and Royal Opera House to the Royal Ballet, Southbank Sinfonia, and the Rambert Dance Company.

The star-studded event brought out The who’s who of the entertainment industry. Everyone from Edward Enninful and Sabrina Elba to Michaela Coel and Damson Idris were in attendance, dressed in their finest red carpet garb. Because the event kicks off London Fashion Week, it sets the tone for the remaining days filled with runway shows, galas, and after parties. We’ll see many of our faves who frequent the fashion week circuit, slaying the front row like their lives depended on it.

If you missed the looks from last night’s Vogue World event, we’ve got you covered. Here are the celebrities who slayed the red carpet.

RELATED ARTICLES: NYFW: Take Notes From These 14 Stylish Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show Attendees

12 Style Influencers Who Lit Up NYFW With Their Fierce Fashions

The Stars Stepped Out In Full Force To Vogue World’s Second Annual Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com