Listen Live
Desktop banner image

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Entertainment

The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

June 25 is a day that has become quite iconic in the world of music. Some are celebrating the anniversary of Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, while others might be remembering this day as the anniversary of Prince dropping his classic Purple Rain soundtrack album.

However, everyone commemorates June 25th, 2009 as the day we lost the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson.

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

A man of many talents — selling millions of records worldwide being one of them — Michael Jackson truly earned his rank as one of the greatest musicians, if not the greatest, to ever walk this Earth. Of course, we all know he preferred to Moonwalk his way through life, which is why decided to take today to honor the way he moved.

Even though we’ll admit, it can be a bit sacrilegious to pick a “5 best” anything when it comes to MJ, we’re willing to create the debate for the sake of Black Music Month.

 

Take a look below at our picks for the five best Michael Jackson videos that show off his legendary dance moves — no particular order, but “Thriller” is definitely numero uno! Enjoy, debate and give us your own top 5 lists in honor of MJ today:

READ MORE STORIES:

he post The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos appeared first on Black America Web.

The Way He Moves: Michael Jackson’s 5 Best Dance Music Videos  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. “Thriller”

As everyone has ever told you before, this is the greatest music video of all time. The dance moves alone are a prime reason why that’s a fact.

2. “Bad”

Talk about cinematic — He gave us a stellar performance and a show!

3. “Beat It”

Easily the Originator of “breath, stretch, shake.” You’d be lying if you said you never tried that foot-slide, too!

4. “Remember The Time”

Shoutout to legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson for giving MJ one of his most iconic footwork moments.

5. “Smooth Criminal”

The lean — nothing left to be said!

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
23 items

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Nene Leakes Returns To Reality TV With New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

36 items

Stone Soul 2024: Our Favorite Moments

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close