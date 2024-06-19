Listen Live
News

Tia Kemp Barks On Rick Ross Over Him Celebrating End Of Child Support Payments

Published on June 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Tia Kemp

Tia Kemp and Rick Ross won’t be winning any co-parenting awards anytime soon, this after the rapper caught yet another verbal lashing from his son’s mother. Rick Ross celebrated Father’s Day this weekend by announcing he no longer has to pay child support for their son, but Tia Kemp wasn’t about to let him have his day.

On June 15, Rick Ross posted a video asking his fans what they would rather celebrate, Father’s Day or the final day of paying child support.

Tia Kemp caught wind of the video and unloaded on Rozay with a profanity-laced barrage of insults stating that if she wanted to run it back, she would. Kemp also mentioned that the money she’s making now dwarfs whatever payments Ross sent over for their son, who reportedly just finished high school.

It doesn’t appear that Ross was bothered by Kemp’s jabs as he just posted on his Instagram Story feed this morning (June 18) stating that he’s still celebrating Father’s Day.

Knowing how Rozay’s baby momma gives it up, we can expect a lot more insults in the coming weeks if they continue to poke and jab at each other through social media.

On X, formerly Twitter, Tia Kemp and Rick Ross’ back-and-forth was trending and we’ve got the reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Instagram/@tia_kemp2

Tia Kemp Barks On Rick Ross Over Him Celebrating End Of Child Support Payments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. If that’s a goal in life, then yeah, sure. Great. Kudos.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Here’s Why Malia And Sasha Obama Won’t Have Political Careers

Pharrell’s Instagram Hinting At A Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?

Nas To Bring ‘Beat Street’ Musical Adaptation To Broadway

Jordan Peele Announces Release Date Of His Next Film, Allegedly

Watch: Apple TV+ ‘Lady in the Lake’ Limited Series Starring Natalie Portman & Moses Ingram

Netflix’s ‘Black Barbie’ Explores The Black Women Mattel Workers Who Fought For Black Barbie

Happy Birthday: Here’s Why Takeoff Is The Best & Most Underrated Member of the Migos

10 items

Ime Udoka Cooked On X After Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close