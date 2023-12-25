Tis The Season For Holiday Photos: See Chanel Iman, Nick Cannon, Toya Johnson, And More

Supermodel Chanel Iman and her fiancé, Davon Godchaux, shared one of their first set of blended family Christmas portraits on Instagram, and they are adorable. The images feature their three children from previous relationships and their new baby girl, Capri Summer – the perfect season’s greeting card.
Happy Holidays from the Iman-Godchaux Family!
Chanel and Davon shared the heartwarming photos in a five-carousel post on December 20, just one week before Christmas. The family poses around a traditional Christmas tree, donning classic red, green, gold, and cream colors for the holiday season.
Cassie Snow, 4, and Cali Clay, 5 – Chanel’s two daughters, whom she shares with Sterling Shepard – are stylishly sweet in cream and red and green plaid. Capri Summer wears a plaid dress, matching her sisters. Davon II, 7, from Davon’s previous relationship, sports a red argyle sweater and jeans. Janie and Jack provided clothing for the children.
Chanel and her forever bae are equally joyous and festive with their style choices. Davon wears a light-colored sweater and jeans, matching his son Davon. Chanel shines in a turtleneck maxi dress with satin fabric and a high slit.
See the fabulous festive family shots below.
An early gift for parents Chanel and Davon, Capri Summer stole the show in her own Christmas IG post. The parents captured her Santa hat photos, saying, “Capri is 3 months today and ready for her first Christmas .”
Picture Perfect: Holiday Portraits From Your Favorite Celebrities
While Chanel and Davon got a jumpstart on posting holiday pictures, other celebrity and reality show favorites have also joined in on the fun. We are here for it; holiday portraits are synonymous with the joyous season.
Whether rocking matching pajamas with your plus one or broke best friends, matching your good girlfriends in jeweled tones, or posing in front of a tree, garland, or another symbol of the holidays in an outfit your parent asked you to wear, this time of year produces some of the cutest pictures, videos, and holiday memories.
As you celebrate with your friends, family, and loved ones, see our round-up of celebrity holiday portraits we’ve seen so far. You’ll see Santa snaps from Nick Cannon, Vivica Fox, Wendy Osefu, and more.
Tis The Season For Holiday Photos: See Chanel Iman, Nick Cannon, Toya Johnson, And More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon poses with Bre Tiesi and their son, Legendary, while looking regal in red. They are seen smiling and the couple shares a kiss in front of a silver backdrop. Nick rocks a tailored red suit matching his son and Bre wears a tiered red dramatic gown. Because of what has been described as an “untraditional holiday” photo, BOSSIP and other sites report that Bre may be the “chosen one” out of Nick Cannon’s other baby mommas.
2. Toya Johnson
Antonia “Toya” Johnson-Rushing looks picture-perfect with her daughters, Reginae and Reign. After Toya previously shared photos of her red-themed holiday shoot on Instagram, we couldn’t wait to see the final festive shots. They did not disappoint.
3. Vivica Fox
Vivica Fox shares her immediate and extended family with fans in a multi-carousel post. Vivica wears a purple sweater dress and purple iridiscent boots while posing in multiple shots in front of her colorful, non traditional tree.
4. Dr. Wendy Osefo
Real Housewives star Dr. Wendy Osefo loves to dress up, pose, and celebrate the holidays with her family. In this green and black-themed photo, Wendy wears a sophisticated off-the-shoulder green gown with embellished sleeves, a high slit, and a dramatic train.
5. Tia Mowry
One thing about Tia Mowry is she is going to celebrate the holidays! See her recent Instagram reel posing in front of multiple Christmas trees – and check back for her family portrait. The Sister Sister and The Game star shared behind the scenes of her shoot late last week.
6. Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey is stunning in this holiday photo from Lake Bailey. We love her wavy platinum hair and stylish red jumpsuit.
7. Holly Robinson Peete
Holly Robinson Peete’s family keeps it simple, donning all-black in their Christmas photo. Standing under a red neon sign that reads “Candy Cane Lane” are Holly’s husband, Rodney Peete, and three children, Ryan, Rodney Jr., and Roman.
-
Ex-NBA Player Chance Comanche To Face Murder & Kidnapping Charges After Woman’s Body Found In Desert
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts
-
Offset Talks "Set If Off" Album, Michael Jackson, Family & More!
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Kanye West Rocks Black KKK-Style Hooded Mask At His Album Listening Party, Social Media Reacts
-
Kang Draft: Who We Could See Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang the Conqueror