Token GOP Tap Dancer Herschel Walker Doesn’t Know How Climate Change Works

Herschel Walker is reportedly locked in a tight race with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, but he’s doing a lot to undo his supposed momentum ahead of the election. During a rare public speaking weekend appearance, the former NFL player and political neophyte proved that he’s also a little new to the climate change debate too.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Herschel Walker, 60, was in Sandy Springs, Ga. at the Republican Jewish Coalition. During his time at the event, Walker took aim at a law that addresses climate change but didn’t exactly nail the point.

“They continue to try to fool you like they’re helping you out, but they’re not,” Walker said Sunday (August 21), taking a swipe at the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden recently signed into law. “They’re not helping you out, because a lot of the money is going into trees. You know that, don’t you? It’s going into trees. We’ve got enough trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

While the Inflation Reduction Act will do a great number of things as it relates the rising inflation rate and boosting clean energy efforts, it certainly isn’t just about trees and money getting funneled into grubby hands elsewhere.

Walker stood by his critique of the new law and issued a missive on Monday (August 22) via Twitter.

“Yes, you heard me right…Joe Biden and @ReverendWarnock are spending $1.5 billion on “urban forestry” and raising taxes on those making under $200k to pay for it. Yes, I have a problem with that,” Walker tweeted.

Because voters who already decided they’re pulling the lever one way largely don’t read anyway, this could just be part of the Herschel Walker campaign blitz and designed to make the other side look like nutcases. It isn’t working out too well for Walker, sad to say.

