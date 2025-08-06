Top 15 Best-Selling Hip-Hop’s Vinyl
As digital streams dominate the charts and playlists shape our daily soundtracks, vinyl has made a powerful return—proving that some experiences just hit different when they spin on a turntable.
For hip-hop and rap fans, this resurgence has created a renewed appreciation for the album as an art form.
From carefully designed cover art to track sequencing that tells a story, these records remind us of a time when pressing “play” meant dropping the needle.
The best-selling rap albums on vinyl reflect more than just commercial success—they’re cultural landmarks.
These bodies of work have defined eras, shaped styles, and sparked conversations that stretch far beyond the booth.
Whether it’s a double LP that changed the direction of East Coast lyricism or a genre-bending release that shattered the mold of what rap could be, these albums have stood the test of time.
Many of the top-selling records also saw a second life thanks to reissues, anniversary pressings, and collector’s editions that have become must-haves for crate diggers and casual fans alike.
As we honor National Vinyl Day, we’re highlighting the 15 best-selling rap albums that continue to move units and move culture.
RELATED: J. Cole Is Dropping the 10th Anniversary of 2014 Forest Hills Drive Special Edition with 8 Unreleased Tracks
Top 15 Best-Selling Hip-Hop’s Vinyl was originally published on hot1009.com
1. The Eminem Show – Eminem
U.S. sales: ~27 million units (Diamond RIAA)
2. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem
Worldwide sales: ~25 million copies; U.S. Diamond (12× Platinum) certification
3. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac
Certified Diamond (double album counts as two units); U.S. shipments over 5.8 million
4. Speakerboxxx / The Love Below – OutKast
RIAA: 13× Platinum (~13 million units) in the U.S.; certified highest‑selling rap album ever
5. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent
U.S. sales: ~9 million (RIAA); ~13 million worldwide
6. Life After Death – The Notorious B.I.G.
11 million units (RIAA Diamond) in the U.S.
7. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
U.S. Diamond-certified; over 20 million units worldwide
8. Recovery – Eminem
Worldwide: ~20 million units sold; U.S. triple‑platinum (approx. 4.5 million)
9. Encore / 8 Mile – Eminem
Each with sales around ~20 million equivalent album units globally
10. Graduation – Kanye West
Part of Kanye’s ~120 million total career EAS
11. The Blueprint – Jay‑Z
Contributes to Jay‑Z’s ~101.5 million EAS crown
12. Tha Carter III – Lil Wayne
Part of Lil Wayne’s ~64.2 million EAS total
13. Views – Drake
Under Drake’s ~169.4 million total equivalent album sales
14. Astroworld – Travis Scott
In Travis’s ~65.9 million EAS career total (though not singled out, it’s among his top sellers)
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer