Top 5 Brandy & Monica Moments That Broke the Internet

Published on October 15, 2025

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

When it comes to R&B royalty, few names carry the same weight as Brandy and Monica.

From timeless vocals to unforgettable collabs, the two have defined eras — and they’re bringing that magic live on stage this fall.

Before you grab your tickets, let’s look back at five iconic Brandy & Monica moments that broke the internet — and still have us talking today.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

1. The “Verzuz” Showdown (2020)

2. “The Boy Is Mine” — The Song That Defined an Era (1998)

3. Brandy & Monica Perform “The Boy Is Mine” | 1998 VMAs

4. Brandy & Monica Celebrate their Grammy win (1999)

5. Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica – the boy is mine (Remix) (Official Lyric Video)

