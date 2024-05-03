The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Our ‘What to Watch’ film list features the top streamed movies in the U.S. this week. We have curated a special list of films that are available to stream. Whatever genre you desire, there is a movie for you. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

Plan your weekend watch list with this specially curated ‘What to Watch’ film list. There are several movie titles that made ‘The Dailies’ list for the most streamed in the U.S. Streamers included on this week’s list include Netflix, Max, Hulu, Disney+ and more. Be sure to catch a few of our top picks for your weekend binge.

Movies like Prime Video’s Road House are featured on this week’s list. The remake follows ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal), who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. The film was released on the platform Mar. 8 and continues to remain in the top streamed films list in the U.S.

Another family classic that remains in the homes of several Americans is Disney’s Moana. The animated film follows an adventurous teenager, who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity. The film is available to stream on Disney+.

We have something for everyone. Whether you’re into something more romantic and comedic like Netflix’s Anyone but You or you’re invested in something action packed like Max’s Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part One, this week’s list features everything.

Comment what films you’re excited to watch below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week:

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features The Top Streamed Movies In The U.S. was originally published on globalgrind.com