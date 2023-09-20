Social Media Reacts To ‘Shocking’ New Mugshot As Tory Lanez Transferred To State Prison

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A new Tory Lanez mugshot has been released as he begins his life at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA to fulfill his 10-year sentence. Lanez was sentenced to a decade behind bars for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Last week, a Los Angeles court judge denied his motion for bond.

The Sept. 14th bond denial was just a latest in the efforts from Lanez and his legal team to avoid the stiff sentence. In June, Judge Herriford anticipated Lanez’s legal team’s motion to dismiss him and supplied a “verified answer” in a written order during the second day of the hearing on the motion for a new trial.

“I am not prejudiced or biased against or in favor of any party to this proceeding or their counsel,” Herrifod wrote. “All rulings made by me in this action have been based upon facts and arguments officially presented to me and upon my understanding of the law. … All statements made by me and all actions taken by me in this proceeding have been done in furtherance of what I believe were my judicial duties.”

Here’s what TMZ had to say about what life will be like for the fallen rapper/singer for the term of his sentence:

Tory can find plenty to do in order to stay busy while he’s locked up, we’re told the prison offers a bunch of different jobs with wages ranging from $.08 an hour for unskilled labor, and up to $.30 an hour for skilled labor … but he’s gotta apply for those gigs. Of course, the social media streets had lots to say about Tory’s latest mugshot. Check out some reactions below.

