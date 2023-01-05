Trailer For Netflix’s ‘You People’ Sparks Debate About Kenya Barris & His “Obsession” With Interracial Couples

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On paper, a film boasting a cast with Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny should be a slam dunk and spark nothing but interest among moviegoers.

With You People, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut for Netflix, is more of a mixed bag of emotions about the film. The film’s premise is nothing groundbreaking, and hell has been explored before with 2005’s Guess Who, the loose remake of 1967’s Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner starring the late Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher, and Zoe Saldana.

You People follows Jonah Hill’s Ezra Cohen and Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed, who find themselves in an unlikely romance when Ezra mistakenly hops in London’s vehicle, confusing her for another rideshare driver who happens to look like her.

To make up for the snafu, Ezra, who is also desperately looking for love, offers to take Amira out, and they eventually bond over their passion for music and streetwear.

Their love will be tested when it’s time to meet their parents, Ezra’s semi-woke parents (Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny), and Amria’s deeply concerned parents (Murphy and Long).

Does Kenya Barris Have An Obsession With Interracial Couples?

After watching the trailer, it looks like the film written by Barris and Hill will be a big hit for Netflix, but some people are rolling their eyes.

Twitter users were quick to call out the black-ish creator for his “obsession” with having interracial or bi-racial couples at the forefront of his projects.

“I knew Kenya Barris was apart of this as soon as saw that it was centered around an interracial couple,” one Twitter user said.

Former ESPN sports anchor, now contributing writer for The Atlantic, came to the defense of Barris, saying the film looks funny and if another director like Robert Townsend made the movie, there wouldn’t be any backlash.

You People, look funny, and we can’t wait to see it when it streams exclusively on Netflix on Sept. 27. But do you agree Kenya Barris is doing too much with his “obsession” with interracial couples?

You can see the trailer for the movie below and reactions to it in the gallery.

Photo: Netflix / You People

Trailer For Netflix’s ‘You People’ Sparks Debate About Kenya Barris & His “Obsession” With Interracial Couples was originally published on cassiuslife.com