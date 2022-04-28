True Religion Fein Chief Keef Collabs With Denim Brand To Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

In the early 2010s, the denim brand was synonymous with Chief Keef and his 300 labelmates; now, he’s finally collaborating with them. To celebrate its 20th-anniversary True Religion connected with the Chicago rapper for a collection mirroring his personal style. Keef is a long-time fan of the brand, which has been a part of his career since the early OTF days, and is happy that he’s finally getting to work with them.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to collaborate with True Religion,” said Chief Keef. “I actually wore head-to-toe True Religion to my first show and when this opportunity came about, I jumped on it. Designing clothes is becoming a real passion of mine and the bold colors and fun prints of this collection truly reflect my personality.”

A decade ago, in 2012, Keef dropped “True Religion Fein” and that manifestation has led to a collection consisting of denim jackets and jeans, hoodies, T-shirts, joggers, and hats. True Religion’s unique stitch pattern can still be seen throughout, but Keef adds more color through bold and colorful branding along the legs, flames, skull and crossbones, and bright color options.

“Our collaborations are a result of authentic partnerships. And when you think of True Religion you think of Chief Keef, because the brand and the artist have become synonymous,” said Zihaad Wells, SVP, Creative Director for True Religion. “Chief Keef is such an icon and has been one of the biggest supporters of the brand for the last decade. The idea that he would design a collection for us following the 10-year anniversary of ‘True Religion Fein’, and to have it coincide with our 20anniversary, was just too perfect an opportunity to pass up.”

The Chief Keef x True Religion collection will be available online on May 5, and the launch will be celebrated with a VIP event in Los Angeles.

Get a better look at the collection below.

