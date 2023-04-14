Twitter Defends Bow Wow Over Struggle Rapper Tweet Meme

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Bow Wow, a former Hip-Hop prodigy and child actor, has taken lumps over the course of his career to the point some believe the Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri protege to be a struggle rapper. A Twitter user posted a meme this week featuring fellow alleged struggle rappers, prompting some on Twitter to come to the defense of Bow Wow.

In a tweet merely designed to throw not-so-subtle shade at rappers not known for their lyrical ability, Twitter user @polo_man404 shared a meme featuring the images of Ice Spice, Bow Wow, Blueface, and Lil Yachty among others, and captioned the image with, “You got a 8-hour trip & can only listen to 1.”

It should be noted that RaphouseTV took a swipe out of @polo_man404’s playbook and retweeted the same meme to millions of views, which is actually kind of foul but whatever.

These types of Twitter memes typically garner a lot of engagement because everyone rushes to pile on with jokes or terrible takes. However, something happened that the user probably didn’t intend. In some of the responses, fans of the rapper born Shad Moss began to shoot down Bow Wow being lumped together with rappers who haven’t achieved as much as he has.

In all fairness, Bow Wow definitely earned the right to be distanced from the rappers on the aforementioned meme considering he has a number of gold and platinum plaques on his walls. The 36-year-old star and father of one didn’t exactly help himself after some ill-advised social media choices but what can’t be stricken from the record is the fact this man has made hit tracks.

Check out Twitter standing up for Bow Wow below.

