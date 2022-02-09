Twitter Defends Texas A&M’s Coach Sydney Carter’s Sideline Drip After Unnecessary Hate

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Former Texas A&M player, now a Player Development Coach and Assistant Recruiting Coordinator, Sydney Carter, is well known for getting some fits off while on the sidelines. One fit, in particular, saw Carter rocking a pair of form-fitting pink leather or pleather pants paired with a white turtleneck and heels.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with her sideline drip. Still, it does have social media buzzing, especially after a hating-ass man named Wayne Walker posed the question if her pink pants paired with heels were “appropriate as a basketball coach?” As expected, many took his post, which first appeared on Facebook, and ratioed it on Twitter. One Twitter user asked in response to Walker’s question, “what’s wrong with it???”

Another Twitter user added, “it’s too early for y’all to piss me off.”

We feel you sis because honestly, harassing Black women about their work attire is very old, and Carter can’t help the fact she just looks fly in everything she wears.

Coach Carter won’t have to respond to her hater cause Twitter has her back and has been showering her with all the well-deserved praise she deserved.

You can peep the tweets in the gallery below.

Photo: G Fiume / Getty

