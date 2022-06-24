Twitter Reacts To The Best 2022 NBA Draft Moves, NY Knicks Blunders & More

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books, and the stacked talent pool allowed many teams to pick up some players that will end up being franchise runners, role players, or round out a team with deep playoff run hopes.

The honor of being the first off the draft board was given to Duke forward Paolo Banchero, who the Orlando Magic snatched up. After his future changed forever, he couldn’t quite find the words to express what the moment meant to him and tried to describe last night’s emotions this morning.

“I definitely have calmed down and got my emotions together,” he told GMA‘s T.J. Holmes bright and early in the New York studio. “I was overwhelmed with emotions — my first time ever, tearing up, crying, you know, tears of joy, so it was a once in a lifetime experience.”

Once rounded out, the teams that selected first got solid players that fit their system, like the OKC Thunder drafting Gonzaga product Chet Holmgren, the Houston Rockets selecting Jabari Smith, the Sacramento Kings getting Keegan Murray, and the Detriot Pistons choosing Jaden Ivey.

Ivey won’t be the only new player on the Motor City squad as UCONN legend Kemba Walker was dealt there in a 3-team trade that left New York Knicks fans bewildered as MSG brass hopes to make a run at Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Whether you’re a Knicks fan or not (we’re looking at you, Stephen A. Smith), the reactions to the 2022 draft are pretty entertaining. Check out some of the best tweets below.

