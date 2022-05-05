Twitter Streets Saying Kevin Samuels Allegedly Has Passed Away

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Reports are swirling on Twitter that controversial media figure and relationship guru Kevin Samuels has passed away. As it stands, this is largely speculative and most are scrambling for an official source.

Samuels, 56, garnered massive fame due to his biting comments regarding how women should date, using terms that suggest these women shouldn’t aspire to dare outside their league. To be fair, Samuels shares similar critique and harsh barbs towards men but those moments haven’t gained the traction as the former.

We’ve gathered reactions from Twitter and we’ll update this post when details emerge.

Photo: Instagram

