THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Pro wrestling fans of a certain age are probably aware of Andre The Giant, a towering mountain of a man who was one of the highest-paid men in his profession during his era. A Twitter user used an image of the legendary French wrestler and duped readers by claiming the drawing was what a major biblical figure would look like in modern times.

Twitter user @ColossusNick tweeted out an image from a Sketchfab artist with the explosive claim framed in the caption of the tweeted

“Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Joseph, the husband of Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ might have looked,” the tweet read.

In what appears to be an elaborate troll, the user gave correct credit to artist Mathewdc who used Sketchfab software to make the image. By then, the image went viral and Twitter eventually had to debunk the claims made by the user after many concluded it was not indeed Joseph from the bible.

Andre The Giant suffered from gigantism, owing to his 7 foot 4 inch frame. His career began in his native France in the 1960s and joined the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1973 under the tutelage of Vince J. McMahon. While his image was that of a lumbering giant, the man born André René Roussimoff was reportedly said to be agile for his size.

Andre The Giant passed away in 1993 at the age of 46.

Check out the reactions to the tweet below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Twitter User Dupes Everyone Into Thinking Andre The Giant Is Biblical Figure Joseph appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Twitter User Dupes Everyone Into Thinking Andre The Giant Is Biblical Figure Joseph was originally published on hiphopwired.com