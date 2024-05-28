Listen Live
Local

Moments Missed at Twogether Land Day 1 Recap (Photos)

Published on May 28, 2024

Twogetherland Festival produced by One Music Fest brought out over 20,000 people for two days of live entertainment, activities, and sponsored activations Memorial Day weekend. This would mark Dallas’s first destination music festival held at Fair Park Dallas!

In recent years, there has been an increase in people relocating to Dallas and it has really exposed how BIG we do it down South.  Now, we haven’t always received the credit due when it comes to our contributions to the music industry; but this music festival was our time to shine and show the world how dope of a city we are.

The name Twogetherland promotes Dallas coming together as ONE and putting Dallas on the map having a great time. See photos from day 1 of of the music festival with live performances from some of your favorite music artists.

 

Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival

Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival

Summer Walker at Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland 

4batz at Twogether Land Festival

4batz at Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Reagan Elam relam@radio-one.com

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

Twogether Land Festival

Twogether Land Festival Source:Demontric Martin

Photo Credit: Demontric Martin

Twogetherland Festival- May 26, 2024 at Fair Park Dallas. dallas,twogetherland

