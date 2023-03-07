Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Nobody had Tyga and Avril Lavigne dating on their 2023 bingo cards.

Well, this is something no one saw coming, Tyga and Avril Lavigne being a thing. The two musicians confirmed their romance with a kiss while at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 6.

According to TMZ, the couple was holding hands when they arrived at the bash after rumors began swirling of them possibly dating after being spotted together in Los Angeles and Paris, which also happens to be the same place Lavigne’s ex, Mod Son popped the question to her.

The celebrity gossip site also saw Lavigne and the OnlyFans content creator/rapper grabbing dinner at the swanky seafood spot NOBU and hugging in the parking lot.

The “Complicated” singer gave Mod Son the boot in February, a year after he put a ring on it, TMZ exclusively reported. According to sources, their relationship was off and on before moving on from him.

Following the confirmation of the swirling, Twitter’s reaction to the news has been utter confusion and shock. “Tyga and Avril Lavigne was not on my Bingo card,” one Twitter user said, and we totally understand.

“Tyga dating Avril Lavigne is the most random thing.. What..” another Twitter user wrote and sentiments we can totally get behind.

Before linking up with the Pop-Punk music star, Tyga has been romantically linked to Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a child, Kendall Jenner, and Camaryn Swanson.

We are intrigued to see how long this relationship lasts.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

