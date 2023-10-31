The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Theviral beauty Tyla made her U.S. TV debut this week on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

Growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tyla always knew music was her future! The songstress has built up her name in the industry with songs like “Been Thinking”, “Girl Next Door” and “Getting Late.” Her newest single “Water” was released on July 28, 2023 but after she performed the song at the Giants Of Africa (GOA) Festival in Kigali, Rwanda the “Water Challenge” went crazy viral and has had the world in a choke hold!

The dance originated by South African Choreographer Litchi and many have mastered it while others have just done their own thing! Checkout a few of our favorites below…

Tyla Stuns In First U.S. TV Performance Of Viral Hit "Water"