Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack

Published on October 14, 2023

Marni : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


October 15th is Usher Raymond’s birthday so you know we had to come through and show Mr. Raymond some love on his big day!  And in true Libra fashion, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pictures of the crooner looking like a snack!

From the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week check out our fav pictures of Usher below

 

Usher performs onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale 

Usher performs at the grand opening of “USHER The Las Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace 

Usher attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art 

Singer Usher attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Usher performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds 

Usher performs at the grand opening of “USHER The Las Vegas Residency” 

Usher attends the Rémy Martin And Usher 4 ON THE FLOOR EXPERIENCE 

Usher wears sunglasses, a red oversized shirt, a long red polka dots printed coat, matching wide-leg pants, red leather shoes, gloves, outside Marni, during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. 

