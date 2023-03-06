SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

As the book of Genesis in the Bible once said, “Be fruitful and multiply.” Well, in this day and age, there are still folks who take heed of that word… especially in the world of sports.

Most recently, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines for scoring more off the field than on it. As reported by The YBF, Hill welcomed his sixth child by a third woman, whom he was dating while he was broken up with his ex-fiancé. He and the ex got back together two weeks ago, but it appears that they are on the outs again after the new baby’s mom began showing the newborn. And if that wasn’t messy enough, allegedly there is a 7th child (by a 4th woman) on the way.

We know. It’s a lot.

As crazy as it is, believe it or not, there are a number of sports greats that have even more kids than that. Some are great dads, while others… may need a bit of help. Here’s a look at just a few of them.

