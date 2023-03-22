 VIBE and Def Jam ‘Hip Hop’s Next and Now’ Showcase Reveals The Next Biggest Stars at SXSW

SXSW (South By Southwest), historically known for one of the largest music conference’s and festivals to hit Austin, Texas brings the flames back for another year in a row! Each year, annually, artists from all over the world gather in Austin for ten days to immerse themselves in the film, music, and technology industries to get fresh ideas, network across fields, and dream about possibilities for the future.

Radio One Online Editor, 2Real had the chance to attend the Vibe Magazine/Def Jam showcase in partnership with SAG.AFTRA’s Hip Hop Alliance,(Wednesday, March 15th). The showcase brought a night full of vibes and celebration of Hip Hop with performances from Def Jam’s artists now, and leading the future.

The event was held at EMPIRE Garage and featured a wavey lineup of artists headlined by Jadakiss.

Check out some of Def Jam’s newest artists: Armani Blanco,Lil Migo,Marqus Clae, Pap Chanel, Swavy, D. Sturdy / Philly Goats as well as special guests: Kurtis Blow, Papoose and more!

