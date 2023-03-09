March 9, 1997 is still remembered as the day the world of Hip-Hop stood still. On that day, at age 24, The Notorious B.I.G. passed away following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles. The murder occurred a mere six months after the music world lost Tupac Shakur at the hands of gun violence, leaving a void in the rap game that forever impacted the course of the culture.
During his short time earth, Brooklyn’s own Biggie Smalls managed to cultivate a flow that keeps heads bobbing to this day. Through classic clips, discover the personal connection B.I.G. shared with some of music’s biggest names.
[VIDEO] Jay-Z, Diddy, Snoop & More Reflect on Life of The Notorious B.I.G. was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. Lil’ Kim talks about Biggie
2. Damon Dash “Biggie planned to sign with Roc-A-Fella”
3. Snoop Talks No Beef with Biggie & NY Radio Bias 2 Months After 2Pac’s Death
4. Charli Baltmore says Lil Kim “Stopped Dropped & Rolled” at Biggie’s Funeral
5. Lil Cease on Being in the Car with Biggie When He Got Shot
6. Jay-Z talks about first finding out Biggie had been shot
7. Diddy’s 2nd Interview After Biggie’s Death
8. Method Man Recalls His Recording Session for Big’s debut album
9. Nas on Biggie’s Legacy
10. Da Brat Tells What Biggie Was Really Like
-
The Morning Hustle & TV One 'Asking For A Friend' Sweepstakes'
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Reign Man: Shawn Kemp Arrested For Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
-
6 Times Texas A&M University Coach Sydney Carter Served Fierce Style From The Sideline
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Women Winning: Support The Ladies Dominating Rap Music Right Now
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards