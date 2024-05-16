WATCH: Every NFL Teams Schedule Release Video
Wednesday marked the exciting release of NFL teams’ schedules, accompanied by a plethora of engaging and entertaining videos from their social media teams.
Among the standout performances:
- Tennessee Titans – The Titans revamped their previous schedule release that was known for being very successful and they executed it really well.
- Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons wowed spectators by tapping into nostalgia with a nostalgic nod to the NFL Street theme.
- Los Angeles Chargers – the Chargers took a bold creative leap with a Sims-themed video, adding a touch of whimsy and imagination to the mix.
However, not every team hit the mark today.
Among the least favorite performances:
- Seattle Seahawks – Let’s just say their mascots schedule release for the team was better
- New York Giants – The Giants social media team tried to act as if doing a schedule release video wasn’t cool. But, all other 31 teams did one.
- Indianapolis Colts – Personally, I don’t get the pronunciation video. But, the players in the classroom one was cool.
From revamps to nostalgic themes and imaginative concepts, each team brought something unique to the table, demonstrating the power of digital storytelling in captivating audiences and building excitement for the upcoming season.
See below to WATCH: Every NFL Teams Schedule Release Video!
RELATED | 5 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Schedule
1. Tennessee TItans
2. Miami Dolphins
3. Indianapolis Colts
4. Cleveland Browns
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Minnesota Vikings
7. Philadelphia Eagles
8. Cincinnati Bengals
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Los Angeles Chargers
11. Kansas City Chiefs
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. Atlanta Falcons
14. Chicago Bears
15. Dallas Cowboys
16. Washington Commanders
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Baltimore Ravens
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Detroit Lions
21. Green Bay Packers
22. Denver Broncos
23. Arizona Cardinals
24. Los Angeles Rams
25. New York Jets
26. New England Patriots
27. Houston Texans
28. San Francisco 49ers
29. New Orlean Saints
30. Buffalo Bills
31. New York Giants
32. Seattle Seahawks
