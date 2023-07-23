Drake stans have been going crazy at his latest “It’s All a Blur” stops. During his NY show, a female fan by the name of Veronica Correia, showed up and showed out for the boy. There are two things you will see at a Drake concert, great music & a whole lotta Bra’s being thrown on stage! The 6 God fan threw a 36G sized bra and his reaction was priceless.
Drizzy challenged his fans on the ultimate ‘Search & Destroy’ and they understood the assignment. Less than 24 hours later they found Veronica aka 36G.
Check out some photos of Drake’s #1 fan, Veronica below!
RELATED: Who is Drake & 21 Savage Album Cover Girl? | Meet Suki Baby [Photos]
RELATED: Ay Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments
RELATED: Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake! was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Reportedly Shot & Killed In Philadelphia
-
Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Some Like It Hot! 10 Sexiest Live Music Performances
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2023 ESPYS Brings Out The Worlds Most Skilled And Stylish Athletes