Welp, it’s official: Wendy Williams has confirmed the rumors of a lucrative plan to get into podcasting following the series finale of her titular daytime talk show last week.

Sadly though, the other rumors of her declining health are starting to actually ring true after a recent video interview with TMZ Live to confirm the forthcoming podcast had the celebrated media maven looking as sketchy as some have described in recent months.





From slurred speech to shifty eyes, Williams appeared as though she was trying almost too hard to concentrate on what she was actually trying to say. At one point she seems to unknowingly fixate on repeating and even explaining the word “podcast,” and also alludes to hers possibly broadcasting from France. She even switches the subject mid-sentence at one point to say how much she “can’t wait to fall in love.”

The update wasn’t without some interesting plans in the works. When asked what she wanted to do differently with the podcast compared to daytime, she mentioned possibly venturing into sneakers — “Sneaker Cam,” perhaps? — and incorporating her relationship with HSN and QVC. In the same instance though, she then jumps into how it ties back to her battle with lymphedema and appears almost medicated as she pulls her foot up to the camera to show the affects of fluid build-up in her leg. TMZ Live hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere seem to walk on eggshells as they conduct the interview, which many now believe wasn’t the best decision on her end.

We will always keep Wendy Williams in our prayers, especially following what seems to be a public battle with memory loss and complications from her highly-publicized Graves disease diagnosis.

Take a look below at what social media is saying about Wendy Williams’ seemingly sus new interview TMZ Live:

Wendy Williams Sparks Health Concerns Over Sketchy Video Interview With TMZ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com