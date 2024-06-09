Listen Live
What To Watch TV: The Greatest Musical Guests On Black Sitcoms

Published on June 9, 2024

Our weekly ‘What To Watch’ TV list celebrates Black Music Month with our favorite musical guests on these popular Black sitcoms. From classic “Martin” episodes to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” these artist appearances will make you smile. Check out clips from our ‘What To Watch’ TV list celebrating Black Music Month inside.

This week’s list feels nostalgic. All star artists and groups like Biggie, Stevie Wonder, Destiny’s Child, Tupac Shakur, Jodeci, Usher and Snoop Dogg showed off their many talents. Some of these musical guests performed and offered their acting chops to these classic Black TV sitcom episodes.

One of our favorite moments is when the Notorious B.I.G. appeared on “Martin” as himself. He guest starred on Season 4, Episode 3 titled “Blow, Baby, Blow.” The fallen star stopped in Detroit, looking for background singers. Biggie quickly discovered everyone was looking for their big break. It’s hilarious thanks to Gina (Tisha Campbell) and Pam’s (Tichina Arnold) antics.

Another exciting episode that lives rent free in our minds is when Destiny’s Child guest starred on “Smart Guy.” This was when there were four members of the group early on. Members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett appeared in Season 3, Episode 10 titled “A Date With Destiny.” TJ (Taj Mowry) steals the spotlight when the girl group asks him to star in their “No, No, No” music video instead of his sister. Destiny’s Child also performed an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace.”

So many great moments to revisit. There are countless other episodes and artists who supported these beloved Black sitcoms at the height of their successes. Comment some of your favorite musical guests in Black sitcoms below.

Check out a round up of our favorite musical guests on these hit Black sitcoms below:

What To Watch TV: The Greatest Musical Guests On Black Sitcoms  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Destiny’s Child – ‘Smart Guy’

Source:YouTube

2. Biggie – ‘Martin’

Source:YouTube

3. Snoop Dogg – ‘The Bernie Mac Show’

Source:YouTube

4. Boyz II Men – ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Source:YouTube

5. Stevie Wonder – ‘The Cosby Show’

Source:YouTube

6. Heavy D & The Boyz – ‘A Different World’

Source:YouTube

7. Outkast – ‘Martin’

Source:YouTube

8. Jodeci – ‘Moesha’

Source:YouTube

9. Mariah Carey – ‘The Proud Family’

Source:YouTube

10. Ron Isley and Mary J. Blige – ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’

Source:YouTube

11. Busta Rhymes – ‘The Steve Harvey Show’

Source:YouTube

12. Tupac Shakur – ‘A Different World’

Source:YouTube

13. Brian McKnight – ‘Living Single’

Source:YouTube

14. Mýa and Blackstreet – ‘Sister, Sister’

Source:YouTube

15. Tweet – ‘The Parkers’

Source:YouTube

16. Rhona Bennett of En Vogue – ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’

Source:YouTube

17. Usher – ‘The Parent Hood’

Source:YouTube
