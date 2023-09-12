2 Chainz, 46

‘What You Need To Know:’ Possible UAW Strike, Tim Scott, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. UAW Takes the Wheel in Contract Negotiations Source:Getty UAW Takes the Wheel in Contract Negotiations What You Need to Know: A strike deadline is on the horizon, as the contract involving almost 150,000 autoworkers is coming to a close Thursday, September 14, at 11:59 PM. Autoworkers could walk away from their jobs if their union, the United Auto Workers (UAW), does not reach an agreement with the “Big 3” automakers. Reports indicate that intertwined with the heated and intense rhetoric, there are signs of incremental progress. Each of the Big 3 Detroit auto companies, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, have each submitted proposals. Each of the proposals, which include pay increases of about 10%, have been rejected by the UAW membership and union President Shaun Fain.

2. Tim Scott is As Single As His Approval Numbers Source:Getty Tim Scott is As Single As His Approval Numbers WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Tim Scott has come under fire recently for being unmarried. Much of these concerns, according to the Republican presidential hopeful, are being fueled by his rivals. Polls indicate that Senator Tim Scott is as single as his approval ratings. The only Black Republican Senator is the winner of the losers bracket, trailing behind Nikki Haley but just ahead of, well… everyone else in this very crowded contest. Three out of five GOP voters still favor Donald Trump as the nominee. While Scott did not specify which of his opponents is responsible for advancing the narrative, he may have been referring to a piece penned this week by Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham, titled, Tim Scott Has a Woman Problem. The column argued that Scott’s bachelorhood is particularly damaging for a prospective Republican president, given the resilient homophobia on the right.

3. The Missed Warning Signs of an Unhealthy Heart Source:Getty The Missed Warning Signs of an Unhealthy Heart What You Need to Know: Did you know about the multiple missed warning signs of an unhealthy heart? Most of us only know to look out for the tightness of the chest and numbness in the left arm. Oh, and that a tiny pill by the name of Aspirin could save us. Nope, it is so much more complicated than that. Surprisingly, heart attacks aren’t as “dramatic” as many think. In addition, there are subtle signs that we all need to take more seriously. Sadly, many people will mistake a heart attack for an anxiety attack, indigestion, or something that they believe is unrelated. Dr. Bernadette Anderson explained that many heart attack survivors noted that “there were no warning signs.” Furthermore, if there were any symptoms, they were minor and overlooked. And unfortunately, it is the same for heart disease because most of the time, people think Tums will handle the issue when they genuinely need a doctor. (READ MORE)

4. Longest Standing Wrongful Conviction Overturned By DNA Evidence Source:Getty Longest Standing Wrongful Conviction Overturned By DNA Evidence WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Forty-seven years after being found guilty of rape in 1976, a Black man was officially exonerated due to new DNA evidence. This is the longest-standing wrongful conviction to be overturned in U.S. history. “I never lost hope that one day that I would be proven innocent,” said Leonard Mack, now 72 years old. In 2020, Mack sought the assistance of The Innocence Project. After submitting his DNA to a database, a man convicted for a Queens rape in 2004 was a match to the 1975 Greenburgh rape and confessed. Due to the statute of limitations, the man couldn’t be prosecuted and was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Mack plans on working in prison ministry. 5. Climate Risk Guarantees Home Insurance Policies Will Keep Getting More Expensive