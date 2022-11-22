The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

August Alsina gives us an update on his love life. A gentleman by the name of Zu has stepped into the New Orleans artist life and brought happiness. We love to see it! In fact, Zu is an artist himself and has several songs with Mr.Alsina (‘ 2 am ‘ & ‘ Yeah Yeah ‘).

In the latest episode of The Surreal Life, August speaks about love and wanting to honor the person that has sparked that in him. Following those heartwarming statements was a passionate hug from August & Zu.

Check out some photos of August Alsina’s love, Zu below!

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good”

RELATED: Tory Lanez Denies Putting Paws On August Alsina After Concert

RELATED: August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

HOMEPAGE

August Alsina Finds Love In a New Place; Meet Zu [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com