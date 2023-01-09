SaraJaySoldiers: Sara Jay Is Trending, “Real Beater” Twitter Salutes The Adult Film Star

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Sara Jay is hailed as a legend in the world of adult films and would easily be considered just that by many fans of the genre. On Twitter, the AVN Hall of Fame alum is trending and the #RealBeater segment of the social media network has plenty to say.

Sara Jay, according to what biographical information exists online, got started in porn in 2001. According to the amazingly fit Jay, reportedly in her mid-forties, she’s recorded over 300 scenes in her still-ongoing career. These days, she’s the chief operator of Wyde Syde Productions and is currently recruiting the next crop of stars in the game along with still maintaining an active presence on her personal website and OnlyFans among other ventures.

Twitter fans have been widely sharing a video of Jay alongside fellow pornstar Lil D, remarking on Jay’s talent for entrancing Black fans of her work. For those unaware, and we certainly urge caution if you search her name, Jay has quite a large backside and her enthusiasm onscreen has garnered her a number of awards in the industry. Further, she’s been connected to some figures in Hip-Hop but of course, all of that is speculative information.

One Twitter user claims Jay’s name began trending after another person on Twitter compared her to the fictional character Hank Hill, which prompted some to fire back at the person by calling her facially challenged as well. To be honest with you, joking about the looks of folks isn’t really that cool, especially if you’re not a looker yourself.

As it stands, Sara Jay is still enjoying a lot of attention not only from the veterans from the #RealBeater clan (figure it out) but also from folks who are new to her work.

