Every WNBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick
Being selected as the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft is a significant milestone that signifies not only exceptional talent but also immense potential and promise in the world of women’s basketball.
Being chosen first overall brings with it a sense of recognition, validation, and respect from peers, fans, and the broader basketball community. It also opens doors to various opportunities, including lucrative contracts, endorsement deals, and increased media exposure.
Players chosen as the top pick in the draft are often seen as future stars of the league, with high expectations placed upon them to lead their teams to success both on and off the court.
Take a look at the list below and see how many first overall WNBA Draft picks you recognize!
1. Aliyah Boston | 2023 | Indiana FeverSource:Getty
2. Rhyne Howard | 2022 | Atlanta DreamSource:Getty
3. Charli Collier | 2021 | Dallas WingsSource:Getty
4. Sabrina Ionescu | 2020 | New York LibertySource:Getty
5. Jackie Young | 2019 | Las Vegas AcesSource:Getty
6. A’ja Wilson | 2018 | Las Vegas AcesSource:Getty
7. Kelsey Plum | 2017 | Atlanta DreamSource:Getty
8. Breanna Stewart | 2016 | Seattle StormSource:Getty
9. Jewell Loyd | 2015 | Seattle StormSource:Getty
10. Chiney Ogwumike | 2014 | Connecticut SunSource:Getty
11. Brittney Griner | 2013 | Phoenix MercurySource:Getty
12. Nneka Ogwumike | 2012 | Los Angeles SparksSource:Getty
13. Maya Moore | 2011 | Minnesota LynxSource:Getty
14. Tina Charles | 2010 | Connecticut SunSource:Getty
15. Angel McCoughtry | 2009 | Atlanta DreamSource:Getty
16. Candace Parker | 2008 | Los Angeles SparksSource:Getty
17. Lindsey Harding | 2007 | Phoenix MercurySource:Getty
18. Seimone Augustus | 2006 | Minnesota LynxSource:Getty
19. Janel McCarville | 2005 | Charlotte StingSource:Getty
20. Diana Taurasi | 2004 | Phoenix MercurySource:Getty
21. LaToya Thomas | 2003 | Cleveland RockersSource:n/a
22. Sue Bird | 2002 | Seattle StormSource:Getty
23. Lauren Jackson | 2001 | Seattle StormSource:Getty
24. Ann Wauters | 2000 | Cleveland RockersSource:Getty
25. Chamique Holdsclaw | 1999 | Washington MysticsSource:Getty
26. Margo Dydek | 1998 | Utah StarzzSource:Getty
27. Tina Thompson | 1997 | Houston CometsSource:Getty
