Quinta Brunson has become a household name in Hollywood over the past few years. Although it may seem as if she is new to the scene to some, the 32-year old West Philadelphia native has been putting in work for quite some time.
The writer, producer, comedian and actress is most known for her standout sitcom Abbott Elementary on ABC. Even before the release of the show though, Brunson made waves with various other achievements. In honor of National Women’s Month, check out a gallery of some of her most noteworthy work to date.
Women’s History Month Spotlight: A Gallery Of Quinta Brunson’s Hilarious Body Of Work So Far was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. The Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice DateSource:Quinta B
Brunson originally gained fans online by posting comedic video to her Instagramin 2014. Her series “The Girl WHo’s Never Been on a Nice Date” went viral and grew her digital fanbase.
2. BrokeSource:BuzzFeedVideo
In 2016, after working as a producer for BuzzFeed Video, Brunson sold two web series as a development partner with BuzzFeed Motion Pictures. The first was a scripted comedy called “Broke” which she wrote, produced and starred in. Her performance in “Broke” was nominated for Best Acting in a Comedy at the Streamy Awards.
3. Up For AdoptionSource:Buzzfeed Violet
The second web series Brunson sold “Up For Adoption” which was produced by Verizon’s go90 video platform.
4. Lazor WulfSource:Adult Swim
Next in 2019, Quinta voiced multiple characters in the animated Series “Lazor Wulf.”
5. A Black Lady Sketch ShowSource:HBO
Later that year, Brunson began to co-star and write in the HBO comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” alongside Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black.
6. Magical Girl Friendship SquadSource:David from Old Things
Opposite of Anna Akana, Brunson then co-starred in the Syfy animated series “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” in 2020.
7. She Memes WellSource:New York Live
On June 15, 2021, Brunson released her debut book She Memes well. The book is a collection of essays and stories about her personal life and career.
8. Miracle WorkersSource:TBS
After releasing her book, Brunson then appeared in a recurring role on the third season of TBS’s “Miracle Workers.”
9. Abbott ElementarySource:ABC
Quinta got her biggest break yet when ABC picked uo her pilot for “Abbott Elementary.” She is the writer, producer and stars alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Janelle James. The show announced recently that it has been renewed for a second season.
With so much work already under her belt, we have no choice but to stan this amazing talent and look forward to what she has in the works next. In the meantime, catch a brand new episode of “Abbott Elementary” tonight (March 29) at 9p.m. ET on ABC.