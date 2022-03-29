Women’s History Month Spotlight: A Gallery Of Quinta Brunson’s Hilarious Body Of Work So Far

Brunson originally gained fans online by posting comedic video to her Instagramin 2014. Her series “The Girl WHo’s Never Been on a Nice Date” went viral and grew her digital fanbase.

In 2016, after working as a producer for BuzzFeed Video, Brunson sold two web series as a development partner with BuzzFeed Motion Pictures. The first was a scripted comedy called “Broke” which she wrote, produced and starred in. Her performance in “Broke” was nominated for Best Acting in a Comedy at the Streamy Awards.

Later that year, Brunson began to co-star and write in the HBO comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” alongside Robin Thede , Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black .

On June 15, 2021, Brunson released her debut book She Memes well. The book is a collection of essays and stories about her personal life and career.

After releasing her book, Brunson then appeared in a recurring role on the third season of TBS’s “Miracle Workers.”

9. Abbott Elementary

Source:ABC

Quinta got her biggest break yet when ABC picked uo her pilot for “Abbott Elementary.” She is the writer, producer and stars alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Janelle James. The show announced recently that it has been renewed for a second season.

With so much work already under her belt, we have no choice but to stan this amazing talent and look forward to what she has in the works next. In the meantime, catch a brand new episode of “Abbott Elementary” tonight (March 29) at 9p.m. ET on ABC.