Ye & Drake Rocked “Free Larry Hoover” Concert, Twitter Wanted More Classics From Drizzy #KanyeDrakeLive

The world was astonished that former foes(FKA Kanye West) and squashed their beef and agreed to rock on the same stage in support of freeing Chicago street legend, Larry Hoover. The live stream event took place in the wee hours of Friday morning (Dec. 10), and Twitter has chimed in with its thoughts on the whole affair.

The “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert was constructed by Houston OG J Prince and originally it was thought that only Ye would appear on the bill. With both rappers taking slight shots at each other over the years via music and social media, Ye made an appeal under Prince’s guidance that the gentlemen settle their differences and work together on the benefit concert.

Drake accepted and it looked to be genuine as the pair partied at the Canadian’s superstar’s sprawling estate, complete with an appearance from Dave Chappelle, who praised the men for working things out.

In colder than normal temperatures for Los Angeles, fans crowded into the sold-out Los Angeles Coliseum and were waiting around 30 minutes past the 9 PM PST start time before the Sunday Service Choir, decked in all Black attire, came out in synchronization before belting through a number of songs to show off their powerful voices.

Ye and Drake emerged from the top of the venue walking side to side, with Ye in all blue with a pair of jeans that had stitching that read “Free Hoover” on the front of them. Drake wore a blue hoodie that was emblazoned with “Free The Guy” on the back of it. Both men wore gloves, with Ye wearing an orange pair and drake wearing a white pair of Nike gloves. The stage was a smoky all-white dome that looked like a UFO

Going deep into his vault of classics, Ye ran through tracks that appeared on The College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation before going to some of DONDA‘s big records.

Drake was seen enjoying the show from the sidelines at various intervals, rapping along with Ye at times off the mic. He eventually hit the stage himself and kept things largely focused on his Certified Lover Boy run. It appears that Drizzy’s insistence to stick to newer material rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Even meme-ready tracks like “Way 2 Sexy” were met with a muted response but Drake did his best to sell the fans on the new material. We should note that the audio of the crowd was drowned out by the music during both their sets so this shouldn’t be taken as a marker of success or satisfaction.

To be fair, it was Ye’s night and even Drake took a moment out of his set to say he was marveling at being able to watch his “idol” perform a vast array of hits. When Ye returned to the stage, he mentioned that they didn’t even get to some of the songs they wanted to due to time limits.

“We would keep y’all out here for three days,” Ye shouted.

Check out the reactions to the concert below.

Ye & Drake Rocked "Free Larry Hoover" Concert, Twitter Wanted More Classics From Drizzy