Young Love: Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Couples Quiz [WATCH]

Recently Jordyn and her boyfriend NBA player, Karl Anthony-Towns sat down with GQ for their Couples Quiz series to give us an insight on their relationship. They ask each other 34 questions like; can Karl name the iconic TV shows Jordyn’s dad worked on? Where is her dream vacation spot? What is Karl’s favorite meal that Jordyn cooks for him? Does Jordyn know his biggest basketball inspiration? What would he be doing if he didn’t play in the NBA? and so much more!

Watch the full quiz below and continue scrolling for a few photos of this cute couple!

