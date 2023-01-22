Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet In Courtroom, Twitter Reacts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

it appears that they were caught on camera doing something illegal in the courtroom.

Jeffery Williams, 31, better known to the music world as rapper Young Thug, is on trial in Atlanta, where he’s accused in a far-reaching case of “participation in criminal street gang activity and of furthering the interest of a criminal conspiracy through a number of illegal acts,” one of which is running YSL as a murderous gang as opposed to a rap collective.

On Wednesday, one of Williams’ co-defendants is accused of passing a Percocet pain pill to him in court. Atlanta’s WSB-TV acquired surveillance footage that seems to show something changing hands as Anderson greeted Williams in an Atlanta courtroom.

This all happened during jury selection. So far, not a single juror has been seated with most citing the hardship of staying out of work for six to nine months which is the projected duration of the trial.

After the incident, prospective juries were led out of the courtroom and Adams was searched. He was found with Percocet, marijuana, tobacco and other prohibited items. The state says the contraband was wrapped in plastic and food seasonings in an attempt to hide any odor.

“Defendant Adams, who is currently serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder, conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction with Defendant Jeffery Lamar Williams, in open court,” the state said in a motion obtained by WSB-TV investigative reporter Mark Winne.

“As a result of Defendant Williams’ and Defendant Adams’ possession and distribution, respectively, of contraband, court was delayed and adjourned before a single juror hardship was addressed for the day.”

After the incident, court was recessed by Judge Ural Granville. It’s the third time an attempt has been made to bring contraband into the courtroom.

Adams is already serving a life sentence at Hays State prison for a 2019 murder. Now he faces charges including possession of schedule II-controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of alcoholic beverage by inmate, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers misdemeanor.

Rodalius Ryan and Damone Blalock, two other co-defendants in the YSL case, also face charges because of the alleged handoff. Ryan was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate. Blalock was charged with giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization.

Williams was not charged in the incident, per further investigation.

Adams was taken to the hospital afterward, per reports, when he allegedly attempted to ingest the substances on his person to avoid prosecution.

Keith Adams, a lawyer for Williams but not related to Kahlieff Adams, denies his client did anything wrong.

“His side is the truth,” Keith Adams said. “The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday. One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy.”

Kahlieff Adams’ lawyer, Teombre Calland, says he will be cleared and that her client “maintains his innocence and looks forward to the conclusion of this trial,” she said.

