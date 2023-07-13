Listen Live
Where to Get Free Fries for National French Fry Day!

Published on July 13, 2023

French fries

Source: chirawan / Getty

Get in line for free fries July 14th to celebrate National French Fry day! For years, July 13th served as the official holiday for free fries, but as of this past year, fast food chains have come together, signing a petition for the National Day Calendar to recognize National French Fry day on the second Friday of July, so french fries can be celebrated on a friday.

The National Day Calendar agreed, and now this year, National French Fry day will be recognized on Friday July 14th. “I, in good conscience, cannot ignore the voice of the people, who simply want to ‘fry-ght’ a wrong that’s been in place for far too long,” National Day Calendar founder Marlo Anderson said in a press conference. “National Fry Day, you are and will forevermore be on a Friday.”

World French Fries Day 2023

Source: Stefano Guidi / Getty

Here are some places that are participating in giving away free fries on National French Fry Day: Free fries vary on different restaurants participatory rules

  • Burger King
  • McDonald’s
  • Wendy’s
  • Carl Jr’s & Hardee’s
  • Checker’s and Rally’s
  • Hooters
  • Del Taco
  • Fat Burger
  • Smash Burger
  • Sonic
  • White Castle

