Jonathan Majors Joined In Court By Meagan Good As Assault Trial Delayed Until September

We’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see Jonathan Majors‘ domestic violence case begin.

According to Deadline, the case now has a new start date and has been pushed back to Sept. 6.

It was originally supposed to begin today, Aug. 3, but Judge Michael Gaffey updated everyone at a quick hearing in Manhattan that lasted less than 10 minutes without even a jury being selected.

Prosecutors said they needed more time to collect and review evidence in order to build a stronger case against Majors.

“The people are not ready for trial today,” Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway told Judge Gaffney.

Charges Majors faces include assault and harassment stemming from an arrest on March 25 when his ex-girlfriend accused him of strangling her while in an NYC taxi. However, court files show that Majors says the cab driver’s statement will corroborate his statement that he never hit his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, rather she was “hitting, scratching, and attacking” him.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry has fought for his innocence over the last few months, and after the trial date was pushed back, she spoke on how grueling the public has treated him since the allegations came to light.

“For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart,” Chaudhry said Thursday. “Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

Jabbari recanted the two statements she gave to the NYPD, and Chaudry released texts which read, “I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation, and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.”

However, Majors’ professional life has continued to flounder as he was dropped from his management and PR company, stripped of several upcoming roles and lost a commercial deal with the United States Army.

His private life seems to be recovering since he’s now dating Meagan Good, who even appeared with him at today’s court date.

