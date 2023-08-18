Sukihana Joins The New ‘Baddies East’ Cast On The Zeus Network

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

There are some new Baddies in town. The Zeus Network announced additions to the Baddies East cast this season: Sukihana, Damerlin “Biggie” Baez, and E.T. Scarface. We can’t wait to watch all the girlies in action.

The Baddies franchise is a reality television series on the Zeus Network. The show is a spinoff of the Oxygen Network’s Bad Girls Club and features several members of the former show.

Baddies chronicles the lives of real-life bad girls who live together, build personal empires, and throw events throughout the country. The independent, Black-owned networked tapes in Atlanta, the South, and in various parts of the West Coast.

To get a spot on the show, potential members audition. The show is a guilty pleasure for many as drama between cast members ensues on and off the camera, on social media, and everywhere in between.

The current 4th season is taping throughout various locations in the Northeast. According to The Zeus Network’s social media channels, the show will tape in Philadelphia on Aug. 18.

The news of additional cast members – new and replacements – comes after social rumors and chatter about fan favorites who left the show. Suzanne Sade Brown, also known as Stunna Girl, supposedly departed because of discrepancies over performance payments with the network. And Woah Vicky reportedly got into an altercation with Chrisean Rock and felt unsupported by show producers and cast mates.

Baddies East Heads Up The NorthEast

The Zeus Network swiftly responded after fans called for new replacements and a change-up in the Baddies cast. An Aug. 15 Instagram post asked fans who should be up next and which cities the successful franchise should visit. Baddies fans dropped more than 2600 comments.

The new cast mates round out a total of 18 members.

Destiny Lanette Henderson, also known as Sukihana, is arguably the most popular new cast member. Before being selected for the main cast, the former Love & Hip Hop: Miami regular was a frequent guest star. Sukihana has made headlines for her unapologetic attitude and raw, raunchy ways. The Delaware native, with a new collab with Sexxy Red, speaks her mind and doesn’t back down to anyone.

Damerlin “Biggie” Baez is a controversial pick. The Rhode Island native is a previous Baddiest West cast member turned new replacement on Baddies East. From the Dominican Republic, Biggie gives viewers a peek into her culture and community. Biggie’s swag and unfiltered attitude have gained her followers on the show.

E.T. Scarface has been known to throw down with other Baddies. Some fans feel this has prohibited her from a permanent place as a cast member. Scarface first appeared on Baddies South Central. Recent social media clips have displayed Scarface expressing her want on Baddies East. We are rooting for her this season.

What do you think about the new members and replacements for the show?

Sukihana Joins The New ‘Baddies East’ Cast On The Zeus Network was originally published on hellobeautiful.com