Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time

Published on September 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Leave it up to Ashanti’s outfit during the 2023 VMA’s to deliver all the tea. New Jersey was on fire last night via the entertainment industry from Diddy being honored to, Nicki Minaj hosting & performing, and even Lil Wayne made a featured performance. On top of the stunning

The dress that the “Rain On Me” singer presented us all with on the pink carpet, would be the stand green and customized clutch purse.  Press play to hear if it’s really official as far as their relationship status.

8 Times Ashanti Served Curves In Stylish Bikinis
8 photos

The post Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Ashanti Breaks The News About Nelly One Last Time  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close