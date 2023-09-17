Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Lil Wayne , Offset, Key Glock and even The Rock are just a few of the heavy hitter celebrities showing up in the Colorado Buffalo stadium
to show support of the Prime Time icon himself Deion Sanders. Weezy F Baby also brought out Sanders as the team took the field right before first
quarter kick offed. Making him the first division one coach to ever enter the stadium with a rap performance. This highly anticipated rivalry between
these two Colorado teams are playing for pride and bragging rights. Lil Wayne even received a custom 17 Buffalo Jersey . Press play for a few
highlights.
The post Lil Wayne , Offset & The Rock Hit the Turf Colorado With Deion Sanders appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
