Check out the Atlanta rapping lottery machine, aka Latto vibing outside tonight via a soccer game. Press play for a fun fact
from the “plastic ripping emcee”. Family fun plus rooting for the home team and having fun on social media seems to be Latto‘s
situation on this Saturday. 2 Chainz seems to be feeling her single enough to act it out with hand gestures. New family feature on the way or nah ?
Ya Pilot P-skillz will keep you updated.
The post Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
