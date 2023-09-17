The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Check out the Atlanta rapping lottery machine, aka Latto vibing outside tonight via a soccer game. Press play for a fun fact

from the “plastic ripping emcee”. Family fun plus rooting for the home team and having fun on social media seems to be Latto‘s

situation on this Saturday. 2 Chainz seems to be feeling her single enough to act it out with hand gestures. New family feature on the way or nah ?

The post Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

