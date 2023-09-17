Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin

Published on September 17, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out the Atlanta rapping lottery machine, aka Latto vibing outside tonight via a soccer game. Press play for a fun fact

from the “plastic ripping emcee”. Family fun plus rooting for the home team and having fun on social media seems to be Latto‘s

situation on this Saturday. 2 Chainz seems to be feeling her single enough to act it out with hand gestures. New family feature on the way or nah ?

Ya Pilot P-skillz will keep you updated.

Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms and tune in Weekdays from 3 to 7pm to the Flight Zone

The post Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Latto Just Found Out 2 Chainz Was Her Cousin  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close