The Joe Budden Podcast Discussed Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Divorce

The Joe Budden Podcast and its hosts are known for delivering their thoughts and opinions about the culture, doing so in their usual direct fashion regarding Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. With the announcement going wide that Jeezy is filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai, the JBN Gang couldn’t avoid the discussion, naturally.

The discussion took place on The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 658 and in the segment devoted to the divorce of the celebrity couple, Ice, Ish, Melyssa Ford, and QueenzFlip handled the bulk of the discussion. Budden, directing the conversation, mentioned Mai’s controversial statements about dating Black men, essentially saying that they were only great for sex.

Ish chimed in and expressed shock that the pair decided to split, considering that they appeared to have a solid union as expected for celebrities and had only been married for two years, along with having a child in that period.

Budden, who agreed somewhat with Ish, backed up Ice’s comments that despite what their image is, nobody was privy to the couple’s inner workings. Budden, piggybacking off of Ice’s comment that the couple had allegedly been separated for months, also added that despite very recent public appearances the pair made, it could’ve just been for the optics.

