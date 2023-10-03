Teyana Taylor Worked These Balenciaga Looks At The Brand’s Fashion Show And Afterparty

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor pulled up to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week rocking a fierce look from the brand that stood out and screamed chic matrix.

Balenciaga brought the stars out for its Spring/Summer 2024 show, and among the celebrities was the stylish Teyana Taylor. Taylor sashayed into the couture event, rocking an animal-print ankle-length trench coat by the brand that stole the show. The jacket doubled as a dress on Taylor and featured a high collar, structured shoulder pads, and a belted waist. The actress’s black pointy-toe stiletto boots, brown gloves, and gold jewels complemented her look. She added a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses to the mix and wore her braided hair in a low ponytail. The entire look emitted mysterious, fashionable vibes that fit the entertainer’s personality to a tee. Other stars like Erykah Badu, Offset, and Ari Lennox graced the Balenciaga show with their fly presence.

After wowing the crowd at the Balenciaga runway show, Taylor and her chiseled abs headed to the afterparty in a 90s-inspired sporty look from the brand that gave the onlookers a sneak peek of her flawless body. The outfit featured a black Balenciaga crop top, revealing her toned stomach, and a black thong. The mother of two paired her crop top with sported baggy ash black jeans, a black Balenciaga belt, and black Balenciaga platform boots. Taylor topped this casual look off with a snazzy oversized black bomber jacket embellished with fringe underneath each sleeve. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry and black sunglasses. The “Wake Up” singer wore her braids to the side, draped over her attire.

Taylor’s Paris Fashion Week style extravaganza follows her shocking announcement regarding her marriage. In mid-September, the designer took to Instagram to announce that she and Iman Shumpert had separated after seven years of marriage. While we don’t have an update on her relationship status, what we do know is that Taylor hasn’t missed a meal in these fashion streets because she is eating everything in sight!

