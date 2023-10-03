Two iconic brands are coming together for a unique drop in the fall. Polo Ralph Lauren has announced a co-branded effort with Element Skateboards.
GQ is reporting that the house that Ralph built is doubling down on their efforts to plant more roots in skate culture. This week Polo Ralph Lauren teased a forthcoming collaboration with Element. The worlds of skate, outdoors and premium lifestyle fashion are seemingly merging via a collection that ranges from clothing, accessories, decks, wheels and other goods. Included in the wearables line-up are jackets, button-up shirts, khakis, graphic t-shirts and hats. The standout piece thus far is a reworked knitted sweater that features a young child skating by a schoolhouse located in a woodsy area.
To promote the launch the brands have curated a short film. Polo Ralph Lauren and Element worked with some of the most revered skate shops and invited 13 skaters from 10 different countries to meet the Element Skate Pro team at the Seek Skate camp in Oregon, USA. This is not the first time Polo Ralph Lauren has worked with the skate community. Back in 2018 the fashion label worked with Palace Skateboards on a capsule.
The Polo Ralph Lauren x Element collection will be available globally starting on Wednesday, October 5 at www.elementbrand.com.
Polo Ralph Lauren Announces A Collab With Element Skateboards was originally published on hiphopwired.com
