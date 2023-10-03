Baltimore Police are currently on the scene of a confirmed shooting at Morgan State University.
The Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday evening that its officers are responding to a report of an active shooter. Everyone has been asked to shelter in place and avoid the area, police shared in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Multiple people have been injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
CBS News reports that the shooter was shooting out of a dorm window.
Stay with us for updates. This is a developing story.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post At Least Four Shot At Morgan State University; Shelter In Place Issued appeared first on 92 Q.
At Least Four Shot At Morgan State University was originally published on 92q.com
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts