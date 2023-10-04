Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Step Out For A Stylish Date Night

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite parents, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, stepped out for a birthday celebration date night, and they did it in style.

The dashing couple was spotted outside New York City hotspot Carbone on October 3 to celebrate ASAP Rocky’s 34th birthday, and of course, their outfits were all of that and then some.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a stylish date night

Rihanna, who gave birth to her second child in August, was glowing in a black tulle bustier by Philosophy. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a diamond necklace. The “Umbrella” Singer wore her hair in a high ponytail with a side bang framing her face. The birthday boy served a smooth flex in Bottega. His swanky garb consisted of a plaid blazer and a grey sweater with a white-collar shirt and tie underneath. He paired his look with denim loose-fitting jeans, casual dress shoes, and an oversized pink bag that may or may not have been his woman’s. The Harlem native accessorized his hair with pearl-adorned barrettes.

ASAP Rocky is rapidly becoming our generation’s fashion king, with Usher coming in second. Due to his eclectic style, the rapper recently received the Virgil Abbloh Award during Harlem’s Fashion Row awards ceremony. When accepting his award, the performer stated, “Well, I feel how I look…good.”

Also, during his speech, A$AP revealed that he had always been a fly kid. Virgil knew of him and his trendy crew before he became a top rapper. Fast forward years later, and he is arguably one of the first artists to push fashion boundaries and make statements in both masculine and feminine threads. Because of his unique style, he has garnered several high-end fashion collaborations and is well on his way to icon status.

