In the middle of the night, Drake finally released his new album “For All The Dogs” featuring some of the biggest names in the music game like Bad Bunny and J.Cole! The plot twist came Friday morning, when Drake announced on his SiriusXM show “Table For One” that he actually plans on taking an immediate break from music due to gastrointestinal issues he’s been having for years! Listen below!
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
The post Drake Taking A Health Break After Latest Album Release appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Drake Taking A Health Break After Latest Album Release was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards