Drake Taking A Health Break After Latest Album Release

In the middle of the night, Drake finally released his new album “For All The Dogs” featuring some of the biggest names in the music game like Bad Bunny and J.Cole! The plot twist came Friday morning, when Drake announced on his SiriusXM show “Table For One” that he actually plans on taking an immediate break from music due to gastrointestinal issues he’s been having for years! Listen below!

