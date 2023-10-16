Post Malone Opens Dallas Cowboys Themed Raising Canes

Congratulations are in order for Grapevine native turned superstar Post Malone who partnered with the Dallas Cowboys to open up a decked out Raising Canes! The restaurant “pays homage to iconic moments across Post and Cowboys history through interior and exterior art.” The restaurant located at 2255 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75220 will be open 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday!

Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves holds up the ribbon for Post Malone to cut. Photo: Naheed "Fangirl" Rajwani-Dharsi

This isn’t the first time these two Southern legends got together. Earlier this year, Posty helped design a Canes near his home in Utah. Over the summer, he launched custom ‘Canes cups’ that were inspired by his tattoos and Rockstar lifestyle! Now the duo is doing it BIG at their northwest Dallas location featuring a humongous 32 foot tall Cowboys star as you enter the Drive-Thru!

According to Axios Dallas, the chicken spot also ” has a vending machine for Post Malone merch, a post box where fans can send him letters, his iconic jorts and the signature Cowboys blue everywhere.”

During the ceremony, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were in attendance along with cornerback Trevon Diggs who recently suffered a torn ACL. Post Malone caught up with the 2020 Draftee and even gave him a lifetime supply of Raising Canes! See below and don’t forget to share your visit to the new Dallas Cowboys themed Raising Canes with us on social media @979theBeat !

