Kirk Franklin Talks New Album, ‘Father’s Day,’ Dance Moves On Tour & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kirk Franklin new album Father’s Day is out now. The album is described as an emotional journey that he also chronicles in his 2023 documentary that follows him on the journey of being reunited with his biological father. Lore’l and Kyle talked to him about new music, going viral for his dance moves and even repairing his relationship with his eldest son Kerrion Franklin.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kirk Franklin and Plies have been compared to each other for years! Social media has a field day whenever the two of them post one another so it was only right that we pulled a prank on the gospel legend before the interview even started! If you notice in every interview we The Morning Hustle team likes to welcome our guests with a photo and this time our digital producer decided to prank Kirk by swapping out his approved photo with an actual photo of plies to see his reaction. Watch that here. He was a great sport about it! Later in the interview we asked him if he would ever work with Plies musically and he definitely seemed here for it!

“From what I hear…he’s a really good dude… I love to rock with people that care an I love to do whatever can impact people.” – Kirk Franklin

We talked to Kirk about much deeper realizations including his recent discovery of his biological father and finding out 50 years he only lived a few minutes away from his hometown. Born in Fort Worth, Texas and brought up by a teenage mother. Due to her young age she was unable to take care of him and soon gave Franklin up for adoption at the tender age of four. At the age of 6, his biological mother introduced a man to him as his real father only for him to find out that was a lie at the age of 53. Franklin says his new album is a testament to belonging, healing and forgiving.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watch to our full interview below and subscribe to our channel for more exclusive content.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE